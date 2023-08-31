Muscat – The Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning (MHUP) signed 40 usufruct contracts in Dhofar on Wednesday to increase wheat production and enhance food security projects as part of programmes to support the agricultural sector.

The agreements were signed by H E Dr Khalfan bin Saeed al Shuaili, Minister of Housing and Urban Planning, in the presence of H H Sayyid Marwan bin Turki al Said, Governor of Dhofar, and H E Dr Saud bin Hamoud al Habsi, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources.

Of the 40, 37 agreements are for cultivation of wheat in the Najd area of Dhofar on an area of 28mn sqm with an investment of RO5.5mn. The three remaining agreements are for agro-textile projects and nurseries in Salalah and Barka which will see an investment of RO3.5mn on a total area of 93,000sqm.

This year saw the signing of 30 usufruct contracts involving the Al Najd Agricultural Area Development Office in Dhofar with a number of investors valued at RO1.5mn on a total area on 1.26mn sqm.

Additionally, earlier this year, MHUP signed six land usufruct contracts to establish agricultural projects in four governorates valued at more than RO32mn and an area of more than 3mn sqm.

One agreement valued at RO1.250mn was inked for establishment of a honeybee museum in the wilayat of Barka, South Batinah on an area of 12,000sqm. This will include an exhibition area and a honeybee institute.

Another agreement for Barka will help enhance soil quality in the wilayat in an area of 40,000sqm at a cost of RO180,000.

A agreement worth RO3mn will facilitate the plantation of 50,000 palm trees (al fard, al majdol and al khalas) in an area of 2mn sqm in the wilayat of Sunaina, Buraimi. This project aims to increase local production and enhance food security.

In the wilayat of Jabal Akhdar, Dhakhliyah, an agreement valued at RO294,000 was signed for an organic farming project to grow pomegranates on an area of 121,000sqm.

An RO446,000 agreement inked for North Batinah will see setting up of a banana plantation and marketing project in the wilayat of Suwaiq on an area of 267,000sqm.

This project aims to supply local and foreign markets the finest quality bananas grown using modern agricultural methods.

The signing of these agreements is in line with the government’s efforts to diversify food sources, enhance food security, ensure optimal investment in land and the objectives of Oman Vision 2040.

