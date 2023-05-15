Forty one citizens (35 men and six women) filed their candidacies for the upcoming parliamentary election at the General Department of Election Affairs in the Ministry of Interior on Sunday – last day of the 10-day registration period for candidates. The total number of candidates reached 252 – 239 men and 15 women. So far, two male candidates have opted out of the electoral race.

Following are the candidates who registered on the last day of the registration period:

First Constituency

1- Sara Husain Al-Dabi

2- Saleh Muhammad Al-Anzi

3- Onoud Khalid Al-Anzi

Second Constituency

1- Ibrahim Metleq Al-Dhefairi

2- Jaber Marzouq Al-Bazzali

3- Jassem Muhammad Dashti

4- Salman Saleh Al-Attar

5- Abdulaziz Ali Al-Naqi

6- Abdulaziz Faisal Al-Bazzali

7- Fatima Husain Gholoum

8- Fahd Samawi Al-Dhefairi

9- Nasser Abdulrahman Al-Obaidi

10- Nasser Abdullah Dashti

11- Dawoud Abdulmajid Habib

Third Constituency

1- Ahmed Ali Al-Failakawi

2- Basset Ali Al-Saad

3- Hassan Ali Muhammad

4- Khalifa Khalil Al-Tamimi

5- Dawoud Salman Al-Omairi

6-Abdulrazzaq Muhammad Haidar

7- Abdullah Saqr Al-Khashm

8- Ghada Meshari Al-Obaidi

9- Fahd Saad Al-Nukhailan

10- Muhammad Salem Al-Juwaihel

11- Waleed Muhammad Al-Nasser

Fourth Constituency

1- Ahmed Ali Ersheed

2- Badawi Saeedan Al-Majdi

3- Jamaan Awad Al-Azmi

4- Hamdan Muhammad Al-Otaibi

5- Khalid Refaie Al-Shelaimi

6- Zaid Aqeel Al-Mutairi

7- Sulaiman Rajab Al-Ma’ayouf

8- Awad Khalaf Al-Anzi

9- Metleq Owaied Al-Anzi

10- Naif Meslet Al-Adwani

11- Noor Abdullah Al-Mutairi

12- Yousef Sarhan Al-Hendal

Fifth Constituency

1- Tariq Jassem Al-Mutairi

2-Ayed Muhsen Al-Ajmi

3-Abdulmuhsen Yousef Al-Muqatei

4- Manei Muhammad Al-Ajmi

As per the Election Law, these candidates are allowed to withdraw their candidacy within seven days before Election Day; that is, from May 30 to June 5.

