Sri Lankan shares declined for the eleventh straight session on Tuesday, weighed down by financial and industrial stocks.

* The CSE All Share index settled 3.03% lower to 8,711.46 on Tuesday.

* Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister Ali Sabry met the vice president of the Asian Development Bank on Tuesday seeking a reclassification of the cash-strapped country for greater access to cheaper funding, Sri Lanka's embassy in South Korea said.

* On the CSE All Share index, Expolanka Holdings Plc and LOLC Finance Plc were the top decliners on the index, falling 5.3% and 5.5%, respectively.

* Trading volume on the index rose to 52.4 million shares from 42.6 million in the previous session.

* The equity market's turnover rose to 983.9 million Sri Lankan rupees ($3.08 million) from 895.8 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

* Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 60.8 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 924 million rupees, the data showed.

* For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 319.0000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ashna Teresa Britto in Bengaluru; Editing by)



