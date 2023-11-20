Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Monday, dragged by losses in financials and consumer staples. * The CSE All Share index settled down 0.63% at 10,546.37, dropping for the fifth straight session. * Cargills (Ceylon) PLC and Senkadagala Finance PLC were the top losers on the CSE All Share, falling 5.08% and 11.8%, respectively.

* Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 25.7million shares from 38.4 million shares in the previous session. * The equity market's turnover rose to 1.10 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($3.36 million) from 873.8 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

* Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 586.8 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 1.04 billion rupees, the data showed. * For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 327.5000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Hritam Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)



