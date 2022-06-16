Sri Lanka expects a new shipment of petrol within the next three days, its power and energy minister said on Thursday, as the island nation awaits official confirmation from the Indian government for a new $500 million credit line for fuel.

"We are struggling to get suppliers due to overdue payments," Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera told reporters.

The crisis-hit country is struggling to find enough foreign exchange to pay for fuel, with long lines seen at many fuel pumps nationwide this week. (Reporting Uditha Jayasinghe, writing by Devjyot Ghoshal; editing by Jason Neely)



Reuters