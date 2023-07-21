India and Sri Lanka will conduct feasibility studies on petroleum line, land bridge connectivity between the countries, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday, after holding talks with the Sri Lankan president in New Delhi.

India's support was critical for Sri Lanka last year after it almost ran out of dollars and sank into a financial crisis that left it struggling to fund essential imports including fuel and medicine.

New Delhi provided about $4 billion in rapid assistance between January and July 2022 to Colombo.

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who is on a two-day visit to India, said the two countries have agreed on a "vision" to enhance their economic partnership. (Reporting by Shivam Patel, Krishn Kaushik; Editing by Himani Sarkar)



