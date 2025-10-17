Indian multi-sector infrastructure firm Megha Engineering & Infrastructures has won a contract worth $225.5 million from Kuwait Oil Company (KOC), it said on Friday.

The contract includes the construction, operation and management of a new gas sweetening and sulphur recovery facility at Kuwait oilfields.

KOC will have an option to buy back the facility after it is developed.

The contract will be completed in 790 days, followed by five years of operation and maintenance, MEIL said in a statement.

The facility is expected to treat sour gas and process it at about 120 million standard cubic feet per day.

MEIL has, in the past few years, won major contracts ranging from electrical reactors' construction for NPCIL to setting-up a crude refinery plant in Mongolia.

The Hyderabad-based company was established in 1989 and the recent order is a part of its strategy to expand presence in the Middle East.

