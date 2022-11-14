ISLAMABAD - The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Monday opened a mission in Afghan capital city Kabul with a ceremony attended by senior officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and OIC representatives.

Speaking at the ceremony, the acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan, Amir Khan Muttaqi, said the office would play an important role in the improvement of relations between Afghanistan and Islamic countries.

"The OIC opened its mission in Afghanistan; this will pave the way for the improvement of Afghanistanآ’s relations with other Islamic countries," said Muttaqi.

He said that the OICآ’s office would be effective in political cooperation in addition to economic and humanitarian support. "We believe that this mission will have a good role beside humanitarian cooperation in political issues and will also play a clear role in economic issues," he added.

He pledged that the Islamic emirate would cooperate with the OICآ’s mission in its operation in Afghanistan.

The assistant secretary general for humanitarian and cultural affairs, and the OIC secretary general's special envoy for Afghanistan, Tariq Ali Bakheet, on the occasion said, "A fully activated OIC mission in Kabul is poised to assume an effective role in the delivery of humanitarian and development aid of the OIC."

He further reiterated that the OIC would continue to fulfil the mandate entrusted to it by the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers.

The opening ceremony was also attended by the resident heads of missions of the OIC member states, and representatives of the United Nations, the European Union, and other international organizations.

