India's online government bond trading platform is facing technical issues, which has halted trading activity, five traders said on Tuesday.

"The platform is facing technical glitches and we are unable to place any bids or trade since last 10 minutes," a trader with a private bank said.

The benchmark 7.18% 2033 bond yield was last traded at 7.1894% at 11:13 IST (0543 GMT) on the Negotiated Dealing System-order Matching (NDS-OM), according to the Clearing Corporation of India's website. (Reporting by Bhakti Tambe; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)



