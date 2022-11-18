India began canvassing public opinion on a new comprehensive data privacy bill on Friday, three months after withdrawing a previous bill that had alarmed big technology companies.

Expected to be presented in the next session of parliament, the measure, aimed at protecting digital personal data, seeks to allow transfer of data outside India, and provides for penalties regarding data breaches.

The government plans to set up a panel to ensure compliance with the law, the bill said. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil and Aditya Kalra in New Delhi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)



