PHOTO
A court in Nepal on Wednesday sentenced former cricket captain Sandeep Lamichhane to eight years in prison for rape.
"The court has sentenced him for eight years," Kathmandu district court official Ramu Sharma told AFP.
"The court has sentenced him for eight years," Kathmandu district court official Ramu Sharma told AFP
PHOTO
A court in Nepal on Wednesday sentenced former cricket captain Sandeep Lamichhane to eight years in prison for rape.
"The court has sentenced him for eight years," Kathmandu district court official Ramu Sharma told AFP.
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.