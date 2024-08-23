Chinese President Xi Jinping said Friday he hoped to achieve "common wins" with the United Kingdom in his first conversation with new British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

China was Britain's fifth-largest trading partner as of 2023, according to official UK statistics, but diplomatic relations have been icy in recent years as the countries sparred over Beijing's tightening control over former British colony Hong Kong.

During a phone call between the two leaders on Friday afternoon, Xi congratulated Starmer on assuming the prime minister's role last month, CCTV said.

"China is willing to conduct equal dialogue with the UK side on the basis of mutual respect and expand cooperation in the fields of finance, green economy, artificial intelligence, etc.," Xi was quoted as saying.

The Chinese president added that he aimed to "make mutual benefits and common wins the fundamental tone of China-UK relations", CCTV said.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang on July 7 was the first senior leader from the country to publicly congratulate Starmer on becoming prime minister two days before.