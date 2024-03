The Vietnamese Communist Party on Wednesday accepted the resignation of President Vo Van Thuong "on a personal matter", state media reported, in a sign of political turmoil that could hurt foreign investors' confidence in the country.

The Central Party Committee, a top decision-making body in Communist Party-ruled Vietnam, approved Thuong's resignation just about a year after his election. (Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)