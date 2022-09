Vietnam's coffee exports in August were down 1.2% from July at 112,531 tonnes, government customs data showed.

For the first eight months of 2022, Vietnam exported 1.25 million tonnes of coffee, up 15.3% from a year earlier, Vietnam Customs said in a statement. Coffee export revenue for that period rose 40.4% to about $2.8 billion, it said (Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty)