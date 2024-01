The runway at Tokyo's Haneda airport that had been closed since a collision between two aircraft there on Tuesday would likely reopen on Jan. 8, Japanese Transport Minister Tetsuo Saito said.

Crews at the airport, one of the world's busiest, began clearing the charred wreckage of a Japan Airlines plane from the runway on Friday as investigation continues over the cause of the deadly accident. (Reporting by Daniel Leussink Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)