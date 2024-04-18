Bilateral talks held between Qatar and Japan in field of civil aviation

Bilateral talks were held between the civil aviation authorities of the State of Qatar and Japan in Tokyo.The Qatari side was headed by In Charge of Managing Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) Mohammed bin Faleh Al Hajri, and the Japanese side by Director of Japan Civil Aviation Bureau Takahashi Yasuhito.The talks resulted in positive outcomes, including an increase in transportation rights to Narita Airport in Tokyo, one of the main airports for passenger and cargo traffic, as 7 passenger flights were added per week, bringing the total to 21 flights per week, along with the addition of 3 air cargo flights per week, which will help open new horizons of cooperation in the field of air transport and enhance economic activity and trade exchange between Qatar and Japan.The talks also included entering code-share arrangements between national carriers and carriers of other countries, discussing matters of common interest in the field of civil aviation and ways to develop bilateral relations between the two countries.