Thailand expects 8 million tourists from China in 2024 after both countries agreed to permanently waive visa requirements for each other's citizens from March, a government spokesperson said on Friday.

Chai Wacharonke said the visa waiver will lead to an increase in flights between the two countries, pushing down ticket prices and boosting Chinese arrivals in Thailand.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy in September temporarily

dropped visa requirements for Chinese tourists. Last year, it recorded 3.51 million arrivals from China out of a total of 28 million arrivals.

That compared with a pre-COVID record of 39 million arrivals, with 11 million from China.

Tourism, a key driver of the economy, generated 1.2 trillion baht ($34.63 billion) of revenue in 2023, government data showed.

Loosening entry requirements is Thailand's latest push to boost arrivals. The government this week approved a cut in taxes on alcoholic beverages and entertainment venues. It also extended opening hours from 2am to 4am for nightclubs.

Thailand is targeting at least 34 million arrivals this year. ($1 = 34.6500 baht) (Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat, Writing by Devjyot Ghoshal; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)



