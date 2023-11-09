Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Thursday, dragged by losses in financial stocks.

* The CSE All Share index settled down 0.4% at 10,889.48.

* LOLC Holdings and Senkadagala Finance were the top losers on the CSE All Share, falling 2.17% and 11.33%, respectively.

* Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 36.7 million shares from 77.3 million shares in the previous session.

* The equity market's turnover rose to 2.39 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($7.31 million) from 1.82 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

* Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 403 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 2.11 billion rupees, the data showed.

* For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 327.0000 Sri Lankan rupees)




