South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol expressed hopes for a mutually beneficial, mature relationship with China during his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday, South Korea's Newsis agency reported.

The two leaders held their first face-to-face talks on the sidelines of the Group of 20 conference in Bali.

Yoon expressed hopes for greater cooperation to rein in North Korea's nuclear and missile development, and to tackle regional and global issues including climate change, Newsis said.

Xi told Yoon that the two countries' relationship is important, according to the report. (Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Angus MacSwan)