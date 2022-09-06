Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares opened higher on Tuesday, after falling for three sessions, but the benchmark index erased most gains on subdued sentiment around Europe's energy struggle.

The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield slipped. ** The benchmark KOSPI was up 1.79 points, or 0.07%, at 2,405.47 by 0147 GMT, after rising as much as 0.78%. The index had fallen to a six-week low in the previous session.

** The market calmed after recent couple of days of turbulence, partly helped by eased volatilities in the forex market after China's foreign exchange reserve ratio was cut, but it is yet to show a clear direction, Eugene Investment and Securities' Analyst Huh Jae-hwan said.

** China's central bank said on Monday it will cut the amount of foreign exchange reserves that financial institutions must hold, a move seen as aimed at slowing the yuan's recent depreciation. ** On Tuesday, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.18% and peer SK Hynix added 0.44%, but battery maker LG Energy Solution fell 0.83%.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 77.6 billion won ($56.72 million) on the main board.

** The won was quoted 0.44% higher at 1,365.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , after falling for three straight sessions to its weakest since early April 2009.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted up 0.1% at 1,368.2 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,366.9.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.04 point to 103.85.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.1 basis point to 3.615%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.8 basis point to 3.663%. ($1 = 1,368.0600 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V)