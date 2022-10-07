Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Friday amid cautious mood ahead of U.S. employment data, although the index is poised for its best weekly performance in eight months on hopes for a pivot from a steady stream of rate hikes to tackle inflation.

** The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI slipped 14.71 points, or 0.66%, to 2,223.15 by 0100 GMT. The index had extended gains for three sessions to close at a two-week high on Thursday.

** The index climbed more than 3% so far this week, in what could be its best weekly performance since early-February.

** A report this week showing shrinking U.S. job openings, a weaker read of U.S. manufacturing data, and a smaller-than-expected rate increase by the Australian central bank all contributed to investor speculation that a central bank shift to less-aggressive rate hikes could be looming.

** "Investors were in a wait-and-see mode ahead of key U.S. jobs data, of which uncertainties are high," said Na Jeong-hwan, an analyst at Cape Investment and Securities. "Growth stocks led losses after a rise in bond yields."

** South Korea's current account swung to the red by the biggest margin in more than two years in August, driven by high energy prices, central bank data showed on Friday.

** Samsung Electronics was down 0.71%, after falling as much as 1.95% in early trade, after the technology giant flagged a worse-than-expected 32% drop in quarterly operating earnings. Peer SK Hynix gained 0.33%.

** Battery maker LG Energy Solution advanced 0.84%, while automakers Hyundai Motor and Kia Corp fell 1.69% and 1.68%, respectively.

** Tech firm Kakao dropped 7.3%, with its affiliates Kakaobank and Kakaopay slumping 7.65% and 10.67%, respectively. Peer Naver lost 3.29%.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 135.6 billion won ($96.01 million) on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,412.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.71% lower than its previous close.

** The currency has strengthened 1.26% so far this week and is on track to snap an eight-week losing streak.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.27 point to 101.84.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield jumped 10.0 basis points to 4.240%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose 8.3 basis points to 4.185%.

($1 = 1,412.4100 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)



