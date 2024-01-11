THE Chinese port of Shanghai maintains the title as the world’s busiest container port in 2023 with a 3.6 percent increase in volumes.

Container volume at Shanghai port exceeded 49 million TEU last year, 1.7 million TEU higher than the throughput in the year before last, representing an increase of 3.6 percent.

The port area of Yangshan posted a container volume of 25 million TEU, an increase of 4.6 percent year-on-year, accounting for 51 percent of the total throughput of Shanghai port last year.

Shanghai port currently offers over 320 liner services weekly to over 700 ports worldwide.

