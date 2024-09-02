KUWAIT-- Kuwait Minister of Public Works Noura Al-Mashaan affirmed that the meeting with the visiting Chinese delegation to Kuwait comes within the framework of Amiri directives on speeding up the implementation of major projects.

This came in Al-Mashaan's statement to KUNA, following her meeting with the Chinese delegation earlier today, in the presence of Assistant Foreign Minister for Asian Affairs Ambassador Sameeh Hayat, Chinese Ambassador to Kuwait Zhang Jianwei, senior officials from the Ministries of Public Works and Foreign Affairs, and specialized engineers in ports and municipality.

Al-Mashaan confirmed that there are seven agreements signed with the Chinese government, the first of which concerns the completion of the Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port project, indicating that the completion rate is about 50 percent of the first phase.

She stressed keenness of Chinese government companies and institutions in implementing the Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port project in all its stages, explaining that China is very prominent in the fields of construction, management and operation of ports.

She pointed to the ongoing talks with the Chinese government side, the path of strengthening bilateral economic relations and ways to develop them.

