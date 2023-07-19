A magnitude-4.7 earthquake rocked several areas in Eastern Samar before dawn yesterday, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

Phivolcs said the quake's epicenter was located four kilometers east of General MacArthur town.

The quake, which occurred at 3:18 a.m., was tectonic in origin. It was felt at Intensity 4 in General Macarthur, and Intensity 3 in Balangiga, Giporlos, Guiuan, Lawaan, Llorente, Maydolong, Mercedes, Quinapondan and Salcedo.

Intensity 2 was felt in Balangkayan, Borongan and San Julian; Basey, Calbiga, Marabut and Santa Rita in Samar, and Babatngon, Palo, Tacloban and Tanauan in Leyte.

State seismologists said no damage or aftershocks were expected from the quake.

