Following a number of complaints from expats flying home, the Philippine government has officially replaced its online travel database One Health Pass with a new electronic arrival card, it was announced on Tuesday.

With the new travel document — called eArrival Card — the government promises a simpler, more streamlined process that would require fewer details, the Philippines’ Department of Health told local media.

With the previous One Health Pass, travellers were required to register online and fill out a form three days before their flight so they can get a number. Then, they had to complete a digital health declaration checklist one day before boarding to get a QR code.

Filipinos flying home found this process tedious and inconvenient, especially since the verification of the pass created long queues at the airport.

“Now, to ease the restriction brought about by One Health Pass, we created the eArrival Card. Only a few details would be needed and it won’t be asking for too many requirements,” said Maria Rosario Vergeire, officer-in-charge of the Department of Health.

Travellers who won’t be able to get their eArrival Card will also be assisted upon their arrival at the airport. There will be a special lane where they can upload the details and get their card, the official added.

