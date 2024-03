Nissan Motor said on Monday it would aim to sell 1 million more vehicles globally over the next three years, launching 30 new models by the fiscal year ending in March 2027.

Announcing an update to its medium-term business plan, Japan's third-largest automaker by sales also said it would target an operating profit margin of over 6% and total shareholder returns of more than 30% by then. (Reporting by Daniel Leussink Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)