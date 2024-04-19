Japan will lift a sweeping shipment ban on Daihatsu vehicles, the Toyota subsidiary said Friday, following a scandal over faked safety tests dating back decades.

The transport ministry has verified that all Daihatsu production vehicles meet official safety standards and will lift a shipment ban on three models, the company said.

The Move Canbus, Rocky and the Toyota-branded Raize were the three remaining Daihatsu models awaiting approval. The transport ministry had already approved other models and lifted shipment bans on them.

"As a result of this decision, the instructions to suspend shipment are lifted for all of our current production models, as they are found to be in compliance with official standards," Daihatsu said in a statement.

"We will resume production and shipments as soon as they are ready."

A major producer of the popular "kei" minicars, Daihatsu admitted in December to manipulating tests since at least 1989, affecting 64 models, some of which were no longer in production.

These included some that were sold under the Toyota brand.

The company suspended all factory operations once the scandal came to light.

The transport ministry banned Daihatsu from shipping its 28 current models until it confirmed that they met safety standards.