Global technology firm Nasdaq is looking to significantly expand in the Philippines as it plans to grow its workforce by 30 percent, company officials said.

Nasdaq officials rang the opening bell at the Philippine Stock Exchange yesterday to mark its 10th anniversary in the country.

In a press conference, Nelson Griggs, president of Capital Access Platforms at Nasdaq, said the company is optimistic of growth in the country as it seeks to expand its workforce to 400 employees by the end of 2024.

This, he said, is part of the company's commitment to help advance economic growth in the country through job creation and the development of a talented and skilled workforce.

'We look forward to building on all of the team's tremendous accomplishments, as well as doubling down on our existing efforts to deliver continued growth for our clients locally and across the globe,' Griggs said.

He said Nasdaq's 10-year track record in the Philippines would not have been possible without Filipino employees who helped the company deliver its services to clients.

Nasdaq has also adopted a hybrid work setup where employees report to the office twice a week.

Nasdaq's Manila office started with approximately 100 employees when it opened 10 years ago and has now grown to more than 300 people.

By end-2024, the company would expand this workforce to 400 workers, translating to an increase of 30 percent, said Marie Christine Joy Comia-Lansangan, senior director and head of Manila Advisory Services at Nasdaq since 2019.

Job opportunities in Nasdaq include financial analysts, data engineering, tech roles and talent acquisitions.

The company anticipates hiring new roles across its three divisions, including the rapidly growing Capital Access Platforms unit, Griggs said.

Many of the new roles will focus on capital markets, private markets, indices, ESG, and general financial data analysis.

Nasdaq continues to dedicate significant resources in Asia, emphasizing the importance of education in fostering investor confidence and paving the way for greater investor participation.

