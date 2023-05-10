Japan plans to hold talks with South Korea and the United States in Hiroshima on May 21, Sankei newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing multiple government sources.

The talks, on the last day of the Group of Seven summit, will aim to strengthen security cooperation and bolster relations between Japan and South Korea, Sankei said.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol are expected to visit the memorial monument for Korean atomic bomb victims at Hiroshima's Peace Memorial Park, the newspaper said. (Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu; Editing by Andrew Heavens)



