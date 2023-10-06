Japan is considering arranging a Group of Seven (G7) finance leaders' meeting next week on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund's annual meeting in Morocco, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Friday.

The G7 gathering, if held, will discuss the group's assistance to Ukraine and "challenges multilateral development banks face," Suzuki told a regular news conference.

As major donors to multilateral development banks like the World Bank, the G7 advanced economies face pressure to ramp up support to emerging economies to tackle global issues like climate change and pandemics.

Given their rising presence in the global economy, some emerging nations like China are also demanding a bigger voice in multilateral institutions. (Reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi and Leika Kihara; Editing by Jamie Freed)



