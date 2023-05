HIROSHIMA, Japan - Leaders of the Group of Seven rich nations will express their "commitment to achieving a world without nuclear weapons with undiminished security of all, through taking a realistic, pragmatic, and responsible approach", a draft communique seen by Reuters showed.

The leaders began a three-day summit in the Japanese city of Hiroshima on Friday. The final version of the communique is expected to be released on Sunday.

