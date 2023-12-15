Indonesia's state budget showed a deficit of 35 trillion rupiah ($2.26 billion) for the period of January through to December 12, or 0.17% of gross domestic product, its finance minister said on Friday.

The budget has turned to a deficit since October as spending catches up with revenues.

Total revenues for the period were 2,553.2 trillion rupiah, nearly reaching the full-year target. Total spending was at 2,588.2 trillion rupiah or around 17% short of the full-year allocation, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati told a press conference.

The government has estimated the budget deficit this year would be below 2.3% of GDP, down from 2.35% in 2022. ($1 = 15,480.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)



