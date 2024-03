Indonesia recorded a budget surplus of 26 trillion rupiah ($1.66 billion), or 0.11% of gross domestic product, in the first two months of 2024, its finance minister told a parliamentary hearing on Tuesday.

Sri Mulyani Indrawati said total revenues in the period fell 4.5% on a yearly basis to 400.4 trillion rupiah, while spending totalled 374.3 trillion rupiah, up 30% on a yearly basis.

($1 = 15,705.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)