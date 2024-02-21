Indonesia will likely maintain prudent fiscal policy management given it has laws mandating the annual budget deficit to not exceed 3% of GDP, its central bank governor said on Wednesday, when asked about fiscal plans of the new government.

Perry Warjiyo made the comment in an investor conference call, when asked about fiscal risks under the incoming administration of president-in-waiting Prabowo Subianto, who will be sworn into office in October. Warjiyo also said the central bank will monitor discussions for 2025 fiscal plans with the government and parliament. ( Editing by Martin Petty)



