Indonesian Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno has affirmed his country's eagerness to foster cooperation with the UAE across different sectors, at the forefront of which is the green economy, clean energy, and improving business opportunities.

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), on the sidelines of the G20 Summit held on the Indonesian island of Bali, Uno stated that the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, which was inaugurated by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and President Joko Widodo of Indonesia, in the city of Solo is an architectural masterpiece and an exceptional edifice, describing the building as "wonderful and dazzling".

The Indonesian Minister added that the theme of the G20 Summit "Recover Together, Recover Stronger," is our message to the world, praising the UAE's participation in the summit's work.



