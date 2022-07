Indonesia has lowered its monthly coal benchmark price to $319 per tonne for July, as demand shifts to Russian discounted coal, its energy ministry said on Friday.

The benchmark price hit a record high at $323.91 in June, but dropped in July as China and India shift their demand to Russia and India's increased domestic output, ministry spokesperson Agung Pribadi said a statement.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina; Editing by Martin Petty)



Reuters