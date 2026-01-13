Peaceful nuclear energy plays a pivotal role in enhancing sustainability in the United Arab Emirates by providing clean, round-the-clock electricity that significantly contributes to reducing the carbon footprint of the country’s energy sector, with tangible impact across all sectors, including households.

The Emirates Nuclear Energy Company (ENEC) told the Emirates News Agency, WAM, on the sidelines of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week that during the past month, electricity generated by the Barakah Nuclear Power Plants accounted for 57 percent of household electricity bills. This highlights the growing role of the Barakah plants in ensuring both energy security and sustainability.

The company explained that its participation in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2026 aims to highlight the importance of nuclear energy at both the local and international levels in the global transition towards clean energy sources and the achievement of climate neutrality by 2050. This comes at a time of rapidly rising global electricity demand driven by increased electrification across sectors, as well as the expansion of artificial intelligence and data centres.

The Emirates Nuclear Energy Company added that its current and future approach focuses on forging global partnerships and advancing research and development to explore opportunities for developing advanced nuclear technologies, including small modular reactors, while maintaining a strong emphasis on operational excellence. This strategy aims to meet growing electricity demand while further reducing the carbon footprint of the energy sector.