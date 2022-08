Hong Kong reported more than 5,000 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday and three new deaths, as daily infections continue to rise.

The Chinese-ruled city, which enforces some of the toughest COVID restrictions in the world, is expected to ease quarantine requirements for travellers in coming days. Its COVID policies are not as strict as in mainland China. (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; writing by Marius Zaharia; editing by Jason Neely)



Reuters