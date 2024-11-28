Hong Kong started flight operations on its third runway on Thursday, with officials saying it will keep the city's airport competitive as an aviation hub despite its lagging post-pandemic recovery.

Hong Kong International Airport is still among the busiest airports in the world, but flights are not yet back to pre-Covid levels and it has fallen behind regional rivals like Singapore and South Korea in passenger traffic.

Speaking at a ceremony near the tarmac, Hong Kong leader John Lee said the airport's "capacity will be significantly increased" by the new runway.

It will enable the airport to handle 120 million passengers and 10 million tonnes of cargo annually by 2035, authorities say.

Eight years after construction began on the third runway, guests at the commissioning ceremony watched a plane take off into a clear blue sky.

The project that cost HK$142 billion ($18 billion) drew controversy for its environmental impact, as well as attracting headlines for labour disputes and a corruption case involving subcontractors.

Observers have questioned whether the boosted capacity can be taken full advantage of, with visitor arrivals still below pre-pandemic levels.

Hong Kong carrier Cathay Pacific said this week that it will reach 100 percent of pre-pandemic flights in January.

Lee said Thursday that the upgraded airport will help Hong Kong improve ties to surrounding Chinese cities, as part of Beijing's development blueprint for the region.

It will take until the end of 2025 for some of the expanded passenger buildings associated with the third runway to enter service.