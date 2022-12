Honda Motor Co said on Wednesday it would begin selling micro-sized commercial electric trucks in spring 2024, as part of its effort to electrify its vehicle lineups.

Honda said earlier this year it would introduce commercial mini-EV models around the 1-million-yen ($7,275.90) price range in early 2024.

($1 = 137.4400 yen) (Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Tom Hogue)