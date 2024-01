Zeekr, the electric car brand of China's Geely, is aiming to deliver 230,000 cars in 2024, double its deliveries in 2023, a company spokesperson said on Monday.

Zeekr sold 118,685 cars in 2023, increasing 65% from 2022, the company said previously.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan, Brenda Goh; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)