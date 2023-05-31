Oil firms are implementing another round of mixed adjustments in pump prices today, with gasoline on its third straight week of increase.

In separate advisories yesterday, oil companies said they would raise the price of gasoline by P1.10 per liter, while kerosene would have a reduction of P0.35 per liter.

The price of diesel, meanwhile, will see no movement from its level last week.

The adjustments will take effect at 6 a.m. today for most companies, except for Caltex which implemented the adjustment at 12:01 a.m. and Cleanfuel which will implement it at 4:01 p.m.

This week's price adjustments, which reflect the movement in the international oil market, mark the third straight week of increase in the price of gasoline and a second straight week of decline in the price of kerosene.

