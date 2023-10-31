The table below shows the daily net trading in Taiwan stocks by major categories of institutional investors. Figures in the total column, include net trading by investment trusts, brokers and foreign investors, in millions of Taiwan dollars. A negative figure indicates net selling. Foreign investors account for about a third of all stock trading.

Foreign Total 10/31 -16,971 -18,075 10/30 -6,766* -4,170* 10/27 -8,988* -8,301* 10/26 -28,688 -38,656* 10/25 -7,500* -2,012* 10/24 -13,212* -11,058* 10/23 -14,188* -19,072* 10/20 -7,303* -10,273* 10/19 -13,121* -10,831* 10/18 -8,617* -19,228* 10/17 -4,618* -7,673* 10/16 -15,625* -17,899* 10/13 -6,085* -8,548* 10/12 24,105* 28,503* 10/11 23,115 25,470* 10/6 -3,486 -2,021* 10/5 -1,272 2* 10/4 -25,916* -31,454* 10/3 -15,795* -18,406* 10/2 6,338* 15,241* month to date -144,593 -158,463 Foreign Total 2023 October -144,593 -158,463 September -165,964* -194,920* August -123,994 -159,257* July -83,919 -103,251* June 26,920* 68,109* May 176,162 250,913* April -53,156 -60,620* March -2,167 11,492* February 25,597* 18,232* January 200,758* 236,595* 2022 December -77,911 -119,483* November 186,793* 159,643* October -95,017* -69,865* September -168,581 -189,897* August -118,979 -92,413* July -17,757* 18,883* June -219,018* -182,207* May -3,698* -1,206* April -259,493* -282,113* March -263,980 -251,949 February -157,359 -148,864* January -37,663 -82,611* Foreign Total 2022 -1,232,663 -1,242,121 2021 -454,000 -480,114 2020 -539,521 -666,433 2019 244,162 307,935 2018 -355,138 -455,771 2017 155,234 133,122 2016 320,194 213,652 2015 46,228 -45,468 2014 354,628 316,149 2013 243,050 174,868 2012 144,201 125,865 2011 -277,648 -313,862 2010 281,023 215,971 2009 480,177 461,268 2008 -470,005 -382,536 2007 74,133 245,360 2006 558,102 619,260 2005 719,407 822,641 Source: Taiwan Stock Exchange




