Taiwan stocks have good fundamentals and investors should remain calm and face recent fluctuations rationally, the Taiwan stock exchange said on Wednesday.

If the market falls irrationally and continuously, the stock exchange said it would cooperation with relevant government departments and take stabilisation steps if necessary.

The benchmark index closed down 1.1% on Wednesday, broadly tracking most other Asia bourses. (Reporting by Roger Tung and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Andrew Heavens)



