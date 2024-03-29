Nine areas in the country experienced a heat index classified as 'danger' level on Tuesday amid El Nino and the start of the dry and warm season.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the heat index in Roxas City in Capiz reached 44 degrees Celsius while the heat index in San Jose in Occidental Mindoro, Masbate, Butuan and Iloilo City reached 43 degrees Celsius.

The Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City registered a heat index of 42 degrees Celsius.

Cotabato City, Pili in Camarines Sur and Puerto Princesa, Palawan also logged a heat index of 42 degrees Celsius.

PAGASA said a heat index in the danger level ranges between 42 and 51 degrees Celsius.

The state weather bureau said Camarines Sur and Roxas City may experience a heat index of 43 degrees Celsius today.

A heat index of 42 degrees Celsius may be experienced in Coron, Puerto Princesa and Aborlan in Palawan; San Jose, Occidental Mindoro; Legazpi, Albay; Mambusao in Capiz, and Iloilo City.

Marcelino Villafuerte II, PAGASA impact assessment and applications section of the Climatology and Agrometeorology Division chief, said danger and extreme danger heat index are expected in April and May following the declaration of summer or warm and dry season in the country.

PAGASA said an extreme danger heat index ranges between 52 degrees Celsius and higher.

PAGASA weather specialist Veronica Torres said warm temperature may persist until the end of the week.

