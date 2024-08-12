TOKYO, Aug 8 (KUNA) -- Kuwait provides an abundance of opportunities for investment across numerous fields, a Chinese official said on Thursday, citing Beijing's increasing involvement in Kuwaiti development projects as part of broader bilateral cooperation.

China looks forward to propel cooperation with Kuwait to even greater levels, which includes bolstering bilateral trade, which was worth a record high of USD 23 billion last year, Chinese National Committee of Political Consultative Conference member Cai Guanxin told Kuwaiti ambassador to Beijing Jasem Al-Najem during talks.

The Kuwaiti envoy spoke of the "solidity" of bilateral relations, citing economic and cultural ties as the ones to have seen the most tangible growth, he said.

In a testament to Beijing's growing significance to Kuwait, the envoy said China remains Kuwait's perennial trade partner, having held the distinction for "nine years in a row," he added.

