China will promote high-end applications of rare earths in aerospace, electronic information, new energy and other fields in 2024, the industry ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry will also steadily promote carbon emission reduction in the industrial sector and strictly control new production capacity in steel, cement and flat glass, it said.

China will support the development of battery swapping models for new energy vehicles, it added.

(Reporting by Ella Cao in Beijing and Twinnie Siu in Hong Kong; editing by Jason Neely)