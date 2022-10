XICHANG - China sent a new remote sensing satellite into space from the Xichang Satellite Launch Centre in the southwestern province of Sichuan.

According to Chinese news agency, Xinhua, the satellite, Yaogan-36, was launched by a Long March-2D carrier rocket at 3:12 (Beijing Time) on Saturday and entered the planned orbit successfully.

This was the 444th flight mission of the Long March series carrier rockets.