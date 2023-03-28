PHOTO
China spent $240bln bailing out 'Belt and Road' countries - study
Almost 80% of the lending was made between 2016 and 2021
March 28, 2023
PHOTO
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.