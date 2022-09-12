Mainland China reported 1,094 new coronavirus cases for Sept.11, of which 226 were symptomatic and 868 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Monday.

That compares with 1,303 new cases a day earlier, of which 234 were symptomatic and 1,069 asymptomatic infections.

There were zero new deaths, keeping the nation's death toll at 5,226.

As of Sept. 11, mainland China had confirmed 247,078 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported 15 new local symptomatic cases, compared with eight a day earlier, and zero new local asymptomatic cases, versus two the previous day.

Shanghai reported no new local symptomatic cases, compared with one a day earlier, and three new local asymptomatic cases, versus seven the previous day.

China's southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported 25 new domestically transmitted COVID-19 infections, compared with 20 a day earlier, according to the local government.

The southwestern metropolis Chengdu reported 41 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections, compared with 90 a day earlier, data from the local government showed.

Residents in cities such as Shenzhen, Shanghai and Chengdu, among China's largest metropolises, have described pervasive anxiety over COVID cases as China pursues a strict zero-COVID policy that includes lockdowns. (Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Edmund Klamann)



